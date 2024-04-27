Kool-Aid McKinstry explains the story of his ‘sweet’ nickname

He was born Ga’Quincy McKinstry, but the New Orleans Saints’ second round draft pick has always gone by “Kool-Aid.” He put it down as his name on Alabama’s football roster, and that’s what Taysom Hill read out from the podium at the 2024 NFL draft.

So how did McKinstry pick it up? He shared the story on ESPN’s broadcast of the draft: “Yes, I definitely embrace my name Kool-Aid. I got the name Kool-Aid from my grandma the day I was born. She said I came out smiling and she said I had a ‘Kool-Aid smile.’”

McKistry’s grandmother Brenda Allen explained it herself to the Tuscaloosa News’ Nick Kelly in 2023, recalling how he was the happiest baby she’d ever seen. No tears, no crying, no wailing or complaining. Just smiles, sweet like a glass of Kool-Aid.

“I told his mom,” Allen recalled. “Look at this boy with this big Kool-Aid smile on his face.”

The name stuck. He went on to make a name for himself with his efforts on the football field, winning recognition as the USA Today High School Sports Male Athlete of the Year in 2021. He earned a scholarship to Alabama and later cashed in with a lucrative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Kool-Aid. Now he’s been drafted by the Saints. We’re guessing there are more Kool-Aid smiles in his future.

