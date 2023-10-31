Kool-Aid McKinstry describes his approach to punt returns for Alabama football

Kool-Aid McKinstry hasn't fielded many punts recently for Alabama football.

Over five punts from Tennessee, McKinstry returned one and didn't make a fair catch on any. Against Arkansas, McKinstry returned one of six punts; two went out of bounds, one was fair caught and two were not returned.

Before Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) faces LSU (6-2, 4-1) on Saturday (6:45 p.m., CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium, McKinstry spoke with reporters Tuesday and described his mindset when the ball is in the air and how he makes decisions when he's back returning punts.

"It’s a lot of different things," McKinstry said. "Faced a lot of challenging kicks this year, whether it has been rugby or a guy holding the ball longer than usual. The ball has been just different. Punt returning, you’ve got to make sure at the end of the play we at least have the ball. Make sure we don’t have any unnecessary turnovers. I would say I’ve been working harder on just making sure I’m catching all the difficult balls, balls that are even harder to catch or can be risky catches. Making sure I am doing that to make sure we save as much field position as possible."

KOOL-AID MCKINSTRY: Why Kool-Aid McKinstry wears No. 1 for Alabama football: One enduring brotherhood

ORIGIN OF HIS NAME: Kool-Aid McKinstry name, explained: Alabama football DB's grandmother behind unique moniker

Nick Saban expressed confidence in McKinstry a week ago, saying McKinstry has done "a great job" back there as a returner. Saban noted many teams are kicking the ball away from McKinstry because of previous success. McKinstry was second-team All-SEC in 2022 as a return specialist.

"He wants to be aggressive," Saban said during the open week. "He wants to do what he has to do to return punts."

McKinstry said he's felt like Saban has always had confidence in him as a punt returner.

"Him just saying it to the world I would say means something," McKinstry said.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Kool-Aid McKinstry: His approach to handling punt returns for Alabama football