Kool-Aid McKinstry, Chris Braswell should be among first picks in second round of 2024 NFL draft

The first round of the 2024 NFL draft got underway on Thursday night and three former Alabama Crimson Tide football players had their lifelong dreams come true as their names were called.

As is always the case, there were many surprises during the opening round including the fact that Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry failed to be selected.

As we enter night two of the three-day event, I would expect Kool-Aid to be among the first players selected in the second round. Alabama edge rusher Chris Braswell is also expected to come off the board relatively early in round two.

Friday night should be an eventful night for Crimson Tide fans!

How to watch the second and third rounds of the 2024 NFL draft

The second and third rounds of the 2024 NFL draft will begin at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.

Roll Tide Wire will provide non-stop coverage of the former Alabama football stars selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire