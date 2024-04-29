Kool-Aid’s New Limited-Edition Flavor Was Inspired By A Crimson Tide Cornerback

Plus, learn the sweet story behind Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry’s nickname.

If you’re a football fan, chances are that you’ve heard the name Kool-Aid McKinstry.

The Crimson Tide cornerback grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, and went on to play in Tuscaloosa where, in 2023, he was named first-team All-American. In the recent 2024 NFL draft, Kool-Aid McKinstry was a second-round draft pick for the New Orleans Saints.



Kool-Aid is just a nickname, however. Born Ga’Quincy McKinstry, the story goes that his grandmother called him “Kool-Aid” at birth because he was born with a big smile, just like the Kool-Aid Man. The nickname stuck, and “Kool-Aid” became McKinstry’s official roster name. In fact, he’s the first player named Kool-Aid to be drafted into the NFL—it’s even how New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen addressed the player in the life-changing phone call.

Naturally, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Kool-Aid (the beverage) were destined to find one another.

McKinstry first collaborated with Kool-Aid as a freshman at Alabama, and now, in celebration of the defensive player’s pro football debut, the dynamic duo is teaming up to launch Kool-Aid’s first limited-edition flavor in over three years. Black Cherry Blitz is inspired by McKinstry’s favorite flavor, black cherry, for an all-American match made in Kool-Aid heaven. Of course, the powdered drink packets feature a photo of Kool-Aid McKinstry holding a football side-by-side with The Kool-Aid Man himself, who conveniently crashed McKinstry’s draft party.

Though no official date has been released, Kool-Aid fans (on both sides!) can follow along with @koolaid on Instagram for more news on how to catch this limited-edition sipper.

Whether you plan to cheer on the Alabama native with an ice-cold glass of Kool-Aid, try your hand at black cherry Koolickles, or even whip up a classic Southern Kool-Aid Pie, we’re thrilled to support one of our own.

Congratulations, Kool-Aid, and welcome to New Orleans!

