Konstantinov to drop puck at Red Wings alumni game in Brighton

Joe Kocur poses with fans at a Detroit Red Wings alumni hockey game.

The 13th annual Detroit Red Wings alumni hockey game Saturday at Kensington Valley Ice House in Brighton will feature a ceremonial puck drop by Vladimir Konstantinov, organizer Scott DesAutel said.

Konstantinov was an all-star defenseman who was seriously injured in a limousine crash six days after he helped the Red Wings win the 1997 Stanley Cup.

The alumni game will begin around 2 p.m., following a noon game featuring the Michigan Wounded Warriors against the Fraser Wolverines.

Players expected to play for the Red Wings, “subject to change, as always,” DesAutel said, are Joe Kocur, Dennis Hextrall, John Ogrodnick, Brent Fedyk and Mickey Redmond. It’s possible Larry Murphy, Darren McCarty and Dino Ciccarelli may be able to make it to the event, DesAutel said.

Michigan natives Wayne Presley and Al Iafrate, who played for other NHL teams, are expected to play for the Red Wings.

Tickets cost $10. They will be available at the door or until Friday morning at thewellmi.com.

Proceeds will benefit Livingston County Shop with a Cop; North Star Reach in Pinckney; a Michigan National Guard support group for military families; and Joni and Friends, an organization that provides wheelchairs.

