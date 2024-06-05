Konrad Laimer wins with Austria against Serbia

Konrad Laimer celebrated a 2-1 (2-1)win with the Austrian national team against Serbia on Tuesday evening. The FC Bayern all-rounder came off the bench in the 43rd minute of the friendly at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna and helped to seal victory for the Austrians. Patrick Wimmer (10th minute) and Christoph Baumgartner (13') had given Austria an early lead, before Strahinja Pavlović (35') pulled one back for the visitors after just over half an hour.

Before they head to the European Championship, Austria have another friendly on Saturday, 8 June. In the dress rehearsal for the tournament in Germany, coach Ralf Rangnick's side are away to Switzerland.

