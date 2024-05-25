Kompany's tenure in numbers

[BBC]

Vincent Kompany has taken charge of 96 games in all competitions for Burnley since his arrival in June 2022.

The Clarets have won 41 of those matches and averaged 1.53 points per game.

In Kompany's debut season at Turf Moor he guided them to promotion from the Championship with a record-breaking tally of 101 points. They won 29 of their 46 matches that season, losing only three times.

But it was to be a different story when they returned to the Premier League.

Burnley won just five matches in their return to the top-flight - losing 24 - and conceded 78 goals in total.