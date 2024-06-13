Kompany's first Bayern game in charge confirmed - Ulm in German Cup

The first competitive game for new Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has been scheduled for Friday August 16 against second-tier Ulm in the German Cup first round, with the match also picked to be broadcast on live terrestrial TV.

Other German Cup first-round games to be scheduled on Thursday include Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund at fourth-tier 1. FC Phönix Lübeck on August 17 and second-tier Eintracht Braunschweig against Eintracht Frankfurt on August 19.

The Cup games involving double winners Bayer Leverkusen and Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart are taking place later in August because the duo play the German Super Cup on August 17.

Stuttgart visit second-division Preußen Münster on August 27 and Leverkusen travel to fourth-tier Carl Zeiss Jena a day later.