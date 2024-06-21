Kompany's coaching team at Bayern complete

Vincent Kompany is introduced as new Bayern Munich coach. Bayern Munich will start pre-season training under new coach Vincent Kompany on July 15, the day after the Euro 2024 final. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bayern Munich's new coaching team around boss Vincent Kompany is now complete, the Bundesliga side said on Friday.

Kompany, 38, will be supported by three assistant coaches - Aaron Danks, 39, René Marić, 31, and Floribert N'Galula, 37.

Athletic coach Bram Geers, 31, and Rodyse Munienge as coaching organizer will also be part of the Belgian's young staff.

Danks was most recently assistant coach at English second-tier side Middlesbrough and assisted Kompany at Anderlecht in Belgium.

Former player N'Galula was Kompany's assistant at Burnley, who were relegated from the Premier League before the former Manchester City star was given the surprise call by Bayern to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Geers and Munienge also previously worked on Kompany's staff at Anderlecht, before he joined Burnley.

Bayern, third in the Bundesliga last term as they missed out on a trophy for the first time since 2012, will begin preparations for the new season on July 15.