Kompany outlines plan for ‘aggressive’ Bayern side

Vincent Kompany has outlined his plan for a brave and ‘aggressive’ Bayern Munich side after being unveiled as the club’s new manager.

Kompany has been appointed manager of the German giants after Thomas Tuchel’s exit and will be tasked with rebuilding the side, following a first season without silverware since 2011-12 at the Allianz Arena.

The Belgian’s appointment is a shock and comes following a tough managerial search for Bayern, who held talks with several candidates before finalising a deal for Kompany, who was in charge of Burnley as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The 38-year-old brings a wealth of experience from his playing career, however, and the ex-Manchester City and Belgium captain has outlined want he will demand from his new side.

“I grew up on the streets of Brussels, in the Anderlecht academy. You have to be a team, I want my players to have courage, I want us to be aggressive,” he said at a press conference.

“I want us to play like that, that’s also my character. We want to keep that up for entire games.

“To work as a coach, you have to work 24 hours a day. Max (Eberl) and Christoph (Freund) called and then we met. I concentrate 100 per cent on my job. I was lucky enough to have been approached by clubs and then made my decision. Then I thought: ‘Yes, I have to go to Bayern’.

“It’s still too early to talk about players. I’m looking forward to working with them. I want to find out how hungry the players are. Bayern didn’t become champions last year, I’m familiar with that situation too. I’ll look at which players are hungry enough to play for FC Bayern.

“I’m extremely motivated every day and have the goal of making the lads better. What motivates me most are the times when things aren’t going well. Privately and professionally, that’s in my nature. Bayern is a great club, I want to take everyone with me on this journey. I don’t just want to have the best players, but also the best team.”

