Kompany 'not sulking' after Burnley relegation

Vincent Kompany's first season as a Premier League manager ended in relegation [Getty Images]

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says "tomorrow is day one" in the club's quest to regain their place in the Premier League next season.

The Clarets were relegated back to the Championship after one season by a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday.

"I'm not here sulking and feeling sorry for us but if you take every game, every season as a learning experience, this is a step we need to get into our game," Kompany said.

"Today the Premier League is over but tomorrow we start day one of doing everything we can to get back to the Premier League."

The 38-year-old Belgian led the Lancashire club to the Championship title in his first season, having amassed 101 points during a dominant campaign.

But the step up to the Premier League has been a difficult one.

Kompany's squad, which is largely made up of younger players with little Premier League experience before this season, have won five of their 37 matches.

"It's way too early to answer if I'd have done things differently," said Kompany, who signed a new five-year deal with the Clarets after leading them to promotion.

"I'm constantly thinking about what we could do better right now and before.

"But if you treat it as something which improves you, us as a club and a group of players, there is a lot of value in what we have experienced this season."

Losing to Tottenham means Burnley stayed in 19th place with one game left, five points adrift of fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest.

Burnley have lost 27 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, with only Brentford (30) losing more.

"The game has gone a bit like others have gone for us this season," added Kompany.

"We created chances but the one where we missed the final pass."