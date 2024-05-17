Kompany on 'day one of next season', not sulking and VAR

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been speaking to the media before their final Premier League game of the season against Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on Sunday (16:00 BST kick-off).

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Kompany said he is treating Sunday's game as the first of their preparations for next season: "It has been day one of the next season. It was really important to draw a line under it after game against Tottenham and move on to something really exciting."

On decisions over players' futures, he said: "Hopefully we'll be able to communicate something in next few days."

He insisted there has been no sulking since Burnley's relegation was confirmed: "There is no lack of motivation and no lack of desire. It's sometimes in human nature to sit down and sulk - to feel sorry for yourself. That is not in the culture here. It's not in my nature and not in the nature of many people here."

Kompany said VAR needs to "evolve into something that actually works", adding: "We have to learn from our mistakes I think there’s a lot to learn from this year as well, in terms of how it has been officiated and how VAR played a part. My personal opinion has never been black or white - never completely for or against it."