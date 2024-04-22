Kompany to Brighton rumours dismissed

[getty images]

Burnley have not begun the search for a successor to manager Vincent Kompany, BBC Sport understands.

A report from a Belgium journalist today suggested Brighton have identified Kompany as a replacement for Roberto de Zerbi, should the Italian leave the Seagulls this summer.

But there is no truth in the rumours that "informal talks" have already taken place between Brighton and Kompany's entourage.

Statements on X have been plentiful in recent days and now Clarets chairman Alan Pace has waded in, seemingly dismissing such chat.

"This is what happens when you let children play on X," wrote Pace.

Relegation-threatened Burnley beat bottom side Sheffield United 4-1 on Saturday and are now just three points adrift of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest in the chase for Premier League safety.

They travel to face FA Cup finalists Manchester United on Saturday.