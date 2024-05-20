Kompany on Bayern shortlist - Tuesday's gossip

A Premier League boss is being linked with one of Europe's biggest clubs, while Aston Villa are reportedly keen to re-sign one of their former players...

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, 38, is among the possible candidates to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. (Fabrizio Romano)

Aston Villa are closing in on a deal to re-sign Luton Town and former England midfielder Ross Barkley on a permanent basis, four years after the 30-year-old joined on loan from Chelsea. (Guardian)

Arsenal want to sign a striker before their pre-season tour, with Newcastle United and Sweden's Alexander Isak, 24, and Ajax’s 22-year-old Netherlands forward Brian Brobbey top of the list. (Independent)

Chelsea and Manchester United have both made contact with Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, with the Northern Irishman in the running to replace Mauricio Pochettino or Erik ten Hag. (Manchester Evening News)

Wolves will demand a club record £60m for 24-year-old Portugal winger for Pedro Neto, who is a summer target for Manchester City and Newcastle. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Aston Villa are willing to listen to offers for Brazilian defender Diego Carlos, 31, as they look to comply with profit and sustainability rules. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Villa boss Unai Emery wants to sign Barcelona and Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, 25. (Sport - in Spanish)

Stoke have expressed an interest in signing England defender Conor Coady, 31, from Leicester. (Teamtalk)

Leicester are set to compete with French sides Lyon and Brest for Burkina Faso forward Mohamed Konate, 26, who is out of contract with Russian club Akhmat Grozny this summer. (Football Insider)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has asked the club for at least three new signings this summer. (ESPN)

Liam Rosenior 39, who was sacked by Hull at the end of the 2023-24 Championship season, has emerged as a contender to succeed Roberto de Zerbi at Brighton. (Sun)

Manchester United are interested in Everton's English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, and the Toffees could move for Galatasaray and Colombia centre-back Davinson Sanchez, 27, as a replacement. (Caught Offside)

Tottenham are ready to cash in on Brazil defender Emerson Royal, 25, with Juventus, AC Milan and Bayern Munich all keen. (Givemesport)

Newcastle could move for Lloyd Kelly, 25, with the English defender set to leave Bournemouth as a free agent. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea will demand a fee of £25m for English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, who is expected to attract interest this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Corinthians president Augusto Melo will travel to England next week to speak with clubs about the possible sale of 19-year-old Brazilian forward Wesley. (Globo Esporte - in Portuguese)