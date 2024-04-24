Kollin Allbright stays close to home with Angelo State basketball commitment

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 6-foot-9 forward from Central High School, Kollin Allbright, officially put the pen to the paper on Tuesday, committing to Angelo State University to play basketball.

Allbright helped lead his Bobcats team to back-to-back playoff appearances while averaging 15 points and 8 rebounds a game in his senior season.

Staying close to home is something that weighed heavily in Allbright’s college decision. After getting the call from Head Coach Vinay Patel and the Angelo State Rams, it was a no brainer on where the senior would want to spend his next four years as a student-athlete.

“It was really just the coaching staff. Being around them all the time and even whenever I wasn’t committed, they had always invited me to go play games up there, watch practice, and even just taking me on a visit before I was even committed or anything. They showed me a lot of care. That’s what really bought me in,” said Kollin Allbright.

Allbright will look to make an immediate impact with a Rams program that finished 19-11 a season ago, while also making an appearance in the NCAA DII tournament.

