Kollin Allbright, Harleigh Greer highlight last week's West Texas HS top performers

Here's a look at some of the top high school sports performances from around West Texas for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 3.

*Coaches, please send single-game stats and scores to sports@gosanangelo.com*

Boys

Kollin Allbright, Central basketball - He had 21 points in a win over Midland High.

Cooper Ellison, Miles basketball - He had 23 points, six rebounds, four steals and one assist in a win over Winters.

Christian "Squeaky" English, Central basketball - He had 17 points in a win over Midland High.

More: Central's Taylor explosive dunk ignites crowd, leads to win over Odessa Permian

Jayden Hernandez, Rocksprings basketball - He had 26 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in a win over Knippa.

Ethan James, Miles basketball - He had 19 points, 14 rebounds and one steal in a win over Coleman.

Brody Pitcock, Robert Lee basketball - He had 15 points in a win over Bronte.

Brenner Sherwood, Robert Lee basketball - He had 19 points in a win over Veribest.

Lane Stansberry, Wall basketball - He had 20 points in a win over Coahoma.

Hunter Taylor, Rocksprings basketball - He had 17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in a win over Knippa.

Talmadge "T.K." Taylor, Central basketball - He had 11 points in a win over Odessa Permian.

Jager Thompson, Wall basketball - He had 15 points in a win over Coahoma.

Ty Turner, Sterling City basketball - He had 14 points in a win against Water Valley.

Jeremiah Wilson, Rocksprings basketball - He had 35 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in a win over Leaky.

Girls

Karly Baker, Garden City basketball - She had 15 points in a loss to Irion County.

Harleigh Greer, Forsan basketball - She had 18 points in a win over Eldorado.

Nevaeh Hearne, Central basketball - She had 15 points in a win over Midland High.

Lily Hoff, Forsan basketball - She had 13 points in a win over Sonora.

Makenna McMillan, Central basketball - She had 10 points and five rebounds in a win over Midland High.

Scout Stockton, Forsan basketball - She had 12 points in a win over Eldorado.

Brylyn Watts, Wall basketball - She had 17 points in a win over Coahoma.

Paul Witwer covers high school sports and Angelo State University sports for The San Angelo Standard-Times. Reach him at sports@gosanangelo.com. Follow him on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @Paul_Witwer.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: West Texas high school top performers Jan. 29-Feb. 3, 2024.