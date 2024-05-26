Advertisement

Kolkata routs Hyderabad by 8 wickets in Indian Premier League final, wins title for third time

Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer , left, with teammate Venkatesh Iyer celebrate after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    1/15

    APTOPIX India IPL Cricket

    Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer , left, with teammate Venkatesh Iyer celebrate after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    2/15

    India IPL Cricket

    Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates with his teammates after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    3/15

    India IPL Cricket

    Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates with his teammates after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    4/15

    India IPL Cricket

    Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    5/15

    India IPL Cricket

    Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head with his teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    6/15

    India IPL Cricket

    Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head with his teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rahul Tripathi with his teammate during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    7/15

    India IPL Cricket

    Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rahul Tripathi with his teammate during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kolkata Knight Riders' wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz dives to make an unsuccessful attempt to run out Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    8/15

    APTOPIX India IPL Cricket

    Kolkata Knight Riders' wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz dives to make an unsuccessful attempt to run out Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    9/15

    India IPL Cricket

    Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    10/15

    APTOPIX India IPL Cricket

    Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    11/15

    India IPL Cricket

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    12/15

    India IPL Cricket

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer celebrates after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    13/15

    India IPL Cricket

    Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer celebrates after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc drops the catch of Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    14/15

    India IPL Cricket

    Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc drops the catch of Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Bollywood actor and co owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan celebrate his team win against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    15/15

    India IPL Cricket

    Bollywood actor and co owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan celebrate his team win against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer , left, with teammate Venkatesh Iyer celebrate after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates with his teammates after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head with his teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rahul Tripathi with his teammate during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Kolkata Knight Riders' wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz dives to make an unsuccessful attempt to run out Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer celebrates after wining against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc drops the catch of Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins during the Indian Premier League cricket final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Bollywood actor and co owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan celebrate his team win against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League cricket final match in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Kolkata Knight Riders clinched its third Indian Premier League title after it dismantled the batting powerhouse of Sunrisers Hyderabad for only 113 runs and went on to win the final by eight wickets with 57 balls remaining on Sunday.

The $2.9 million signing Mitchell Starc rattled Hyderabad’s top-order with 2-14 and all six Kolkata bowlers took wickets before the most aggressive batting team this season was bowled out for the lowest ever total in the history of IPL finals in 18.3 overs.

Venkatesh Iyer then led Kolkata to 114-2 in 10.3 overs with a blazing 26-ball unbeaten 52 with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 39 in 32.

Kolkata previously won the IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 and had dominated this season by finishing on top at the end of league stage.

It beat Hyderabad both in the league stage and also in the qualifier before routing Pat Cummins’ side in a one-sided final.

Hyderabad had won the toss and chose to bat first. Starc started the rout when he clean bowled Abhishek Sharma with a ball that swung away from the left-hander and knocked back the off stump. Travis Head, who had scored quick runs for Hyderabad throughout the season, edged Vaibhav Arora’s first ball and went for a golden duck. At 6-2 in two overs, Hyderabad struggled to recover from that double loss.

Starc’s three-over spell in the power play gave Kolkata another wicket when Rahul Tripathi top-edged the Australian left-arm quick.

Andre Russell then mopped up the lower order with 3-19 and Hyderabad was in danger of not making 100 before Cummins hit 24 off 19 balls and was the last man dismissed in the penultimate over.

Kolkata lost Sunil Narine early in the chase before Iyer, who smashed three sixes and four boundaries, and Gurbaz effectively sealed the game with some aggressive hitting in a 91-run stand.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket