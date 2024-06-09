Kole Grundy named Player of the Year

Jun. 8—In a year where our local area has had many great players out on the baseball diamond, Somerset sophomore Kole Grundy has been named the 2024 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year in baseball. Grundy followed up a stellar freshman year that saw him being named honorable mention to the All-County Team with an even better sophomore campaign. At the plate, Grundy had the most RBI's in the local area with 39 (ranking 29th in the state) on 38 hits to go along with 11 doubles. He also had the team-high in batting average with a .400 and was tied for the team-high in home runs with five. On the mound, Grundy was near the top of the rotation for the Jumpers, going 2-3 with one save in nine games as a pitcher while having a 2.79 earned run average along with an area-high 56 strikeouts.

Griffin Loy

A fellow two-way player for the Jumpers, Loy makes the All-County team for the second year in a row. At the plate, Loy had a .327 batting average with 32 RBI's on 32 hits, along with seven doubles and five home runs. Loy started six games on the mound, achieving a record of 5-1 with a 1.96 ERA and striking out 38 batters.

Blake Abbott

The senior catcher for Somerset makes the All-County team after leading the team with 44 hits with 27 RBI's, six doubles and four home runs.

Bryce Cowell

After exploding onto the scene in his junior season, the Pulaski senior once again improved his game and became one of the best hitters in the local area. Cowell had a .384 batting average with 25 RBI's on 33 hits to go along with nine doubles and an area-leading seven home runs, all while striking out just nine times.

Chase Farmer

Farmer benefitted from a large senior class from last season graduating, bursting into the starting lineup with a .309 batting average along with 21 RBI's on 25 hits. The sophomore also had 11 doubles, three home runs and was 9-9 on attempts to steal a base.

Trey Hornsby

The Maroon senior ace makes the All-County team after appearing in nine games this season, totaling six wins with an earned run average of 1.58. Hornsby also struck out 32 total batters and allowed just eight total earned runs during his season.

Jonah Brock

The Southwestern sophomore that sent the Warriors to the regional title game with a walk-off win against Pulaski, Brock makes the All-County Team after leading the team with 20 RBI's on 36 hits, along with a .333 batting average and eight doubles.

Jonas Gallagher

Reliable wherever you slot him in the field, Gallagher makes the All-County team after averaging .292 at the plate with 13 RBI's on 33 hits, along with two doubles, two triples and seven stolen bases. Gallagher was also a solid option on the mound, going 2-3 with one save in 14 appearances and a 3.93 ERA while striking out 34 batters.

Cameron Shipp

The senior was the most reliable option on the mound for the Warriors, totaling a record of 6-4 in 12 starts while leading the team with a 2.68 ERA to go along with 49 strikeouts. Shipp also hit .333 at the plate with 11 RBI's and seven stolen bases.

Isaiah Hensley

The sophomore from Somerset Christian makes his second-straight All-County appearance after averaging a .456 batting average with 17 RBI's on 31 hits, along with six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 18 stolen bases and and a .735 slugging percentage (34th in the state). Hensley also struck out 49 batters on the mound.

Jackson Case

The junior had the best batting average in the area with a .487 at the plate, good enough to rank 11th in the state. He also had 24 RBI's on 37 hits, eight doubles, two triples, one home run and 12 stolen bases. On the mound, he struck out 29 batters and had a 3-2 record.

Honorable Mention

Cayden Cimala

The senior two-way player had 19 RBI's on 39 hits, along with a .315 batting average, five doubles, one triple, one home run and a team-leading 25 stolen bases. On the mound, he went 3-2 in 10 appearances with a 1.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts.

Connor Roberts

Roberts was one of the top hitters for the Jumpers, averaging .369 at the plate with 17 RBI's on 38 hits, to go along with six doubles and nine stolen bases. Roberts also appeared in eight games on the mound, striking out 11 batters with a 1-1 record and one save.

Mason Acton

The Bellarmine commit saw his production slip a bit this season after being named Player of the Year last season, but was still one of standouts in the Maroons' lineup. Acton averaged .279 at the plate with 17 RBI's on 19 hits. He also hit six doubles and two home runs. Acton shined on the mound with a 1.27 ERA in five appearances along with two wins and 37 strikeouts.

Keegan Measel

The senior for the Maroons was force hitting the ball, averaging .361 at the plate along with 13 RBI's on 26 hits and two doubles. Measel also struck out 10 batters in seven appearances on the mound.

Wyatt Morgan

The other half of a dangerous one-two punch at the top of the Warriors' rotation, Morgan had a solid senior season with a 4-4 record in 13 appearances on the mound, along with a 2.70 ERA and 51 strikeouts. He also had 13 RBI's on 21 hits with a .212 batting average, four doubles and a home run.

Jayce Gager

Again one of the more impressive defensive infielders in the area, the junior averaged .238 at the plate with 17 RBI's on 24 hits, five doubles, one triple and 11 stolen bases. He also appeared in 14 games on the mound, totaling 14 strikeouts and a 5.56 ERA with a 1-1 record.

Shadrach Barnett

The senior for the Cougars has been named honorable mention after averaging .333 at the plate to go along with six RBI's on 26 hits and two doubles. Barnett stole an area-leading 36 bases, placing him 15th in the state. He also appeared in 15 games as a pitcher, totaling 45 strikeouts.