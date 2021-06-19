Kolby Allard strikes out six
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kolby Allard strikes out six batters over 5 frames of work against Minnesota in his start with the Rangers
Kolby Allard strikes out six batters over 5 frames of work against Minnesota in his start with the Rangers
The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.
Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah beaned Maikel Franco after consecutive home runs, sparking the incident.
The Yankees fought their way back from a 4-1 hole to defeat the Oakland A's 7-5 on Saturday afternoon.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]
He could miss the first couple games of the Western Conference Finals.
Trailing 4-1 at one point, Gio Urshela talks about the team's comeback, in the Yankees 7-5 win over the A's. Urshela broke a 4-4 tie with a solo home run in the 8th and DJ LeMahieu added a two-run single to extend the lead. Urshela also describes a scary play earlier in the game when a piece of a broken bat struck him in the eye.
Shohei Ohtani celebrated his appointment to next month's All-Star Home Run Derby in fitting style, connecting twice during the Los Angeles Angels' 11-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Ohtani clubbed his 20th and 21st homers of the season hours after announcing he would take part in MLB’s annual home-run spectacle July 12 at Coors Field in Denver. The first blast from Ohtani was a line drive to right field that was part of the Angels’ three-homer fifth inning.
Johnny Cueto normally moves at his own pace, but he had to speed things up Friday night.
Only the low 60 players and ties earn weekend tee times at America's national championship.
Brian Harman was under par at the U.S. Open until four-putting from 5 feet and making triple bogey Saturday at Torrey Pines.
Full leaderboard and scores from Torrey Pines Richard Bland stuns the golf world
Everything you need to know for Sunday's inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Sergio Garcia's fourth shot at the par-5 13th hole Saturday at Torrey Pines nearly kicked back all the way to his feet.
Complete tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.
Marc-Andre Fleury was so upbeat, the Vegas goalie laughed off a question about his costly late-game flub. The Golden Knights might be well-served to do the same after finding themselves in the all too familiar position of facing adversity during a postseason run in which they’ve now trailed in all three series. “It’s part of the game, having to talk to you guys and being reminded of my screwups, right?” Fleury said with an audible giggle in referring to the media on Saturday, some 12 hours after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens.
Wade LeBlanc made three starts, posting a 2.50 ERA, for Triple A Round Rock but wasn’t a fit on the Rangers’ roster.
Here are the best MLB free agent signings of 2021 so far, including some Mets and Yankees.
The Marlins won another blowout against the Cubs on Saturday in an ugly game for Chicago.
Alvaro Morata scored a goal — good news! But, Alvaro Morata needed to score a second goal — bad news.
Sam Presti wins again.