Kolby Allard strikes out six

Associated Press

Marc-Andre Fleury was so upbeat, the Vegas goalie laughed off a question about his costly late-game flub. The Golden Knights might be well-served to do the same after finding themselves in the all too familiar position of facing adversity during a postseason run in which they’ve now trailed in all three series. “It’s part of the game, having to talk to you guys and being reminded of my screwups, right?” Fleury said with an audible giggle in referring to the media on Saturday, some 12 hours after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens.