Kokomo woman named director of Delphi Opera House

Aug. 8—DELPHI — Delphi's new opera house director is looking to bring diversity and inclusion to her new gig, as she has in so many places before.

Robin Williams, of Kokomo, started as the director of the Delphi Opera House on Aug. 2.

Diversity was normalized for Williams at an early age, spending the first few years of her life in New York City before moving to Kokomo. Her family's history in Kokomo dates back to the 1850s.

"I grew up with parents who were world traveled," Williams said. "I was exposed to that all my life."

Her mother was an artist and singer, and her father worked for the TV network ABC and for the United Nations radio press.

Williams has extensive experience in establishing and leading art organizations in some of the country's well-known art scenes.

In New Orleans, Williams spearheaded the creation of the New Orleans Jazz Institute at the University of New Orleans. She was also a studio cellist and artist manager for jazz, blues and world music artists while in the Big Easy.

Williams was the inaugural director for the Garfield Park Arts Center in Indianapolis and also served as director and CEO of the Indianapolis Philharmonic Orchestra. She helped lead the Fulton County Arts & Culture center in Atlanta.

Williams is also a published author and her book, "Rhythm, Ritual & Resistance: African is Alive in the Black Indians of New Orleans" is at the Smithsonian Library. The book details how African culture has influenced and continues to influence the traditions of the Black "Mardi Gras" Indians.

For Williams, the arts are a way to bring people together and introduce them to new cultures.

"I think the arts are a tremendous way of doing that," she said. "The beauty of music will bring you together."

It's been a part of each stop in her career, and she's ready to do it again in Delphi at the city's historic opera house.

"The board of directors of the Delphi Opera House are excited and humbled that Robin has chosen the Opera House to channel her talents, experience and enthusiasm," board president Jim Cripe said in a statement. "We look forward to Robin leading us not just through our post pandemic reopening, but well into the future as we re-establish ourselves as the premiere performance venue in the region."

With the experience Williams has, it's fair to ask why she choose Delphi after spending much of her career in large cities with vibrant art scenes.

It's a question she's been asked more than once.

"I've been like a bouncing ball between three cities in my life," Williams said. "Now, I'm in small town Indiana because the opera house is so cool."

She wasn't familiar with the historic opera house, but when she first set her eyes on it, she saw potential.

The Delphi Opera House was built in 1864 as a city hall, meant not for government but public gatherings. Poet James Whitcomb Riley, known as the Hoosier Poet, and famous opera singer Marie Litta both graced the stage.

The building was shuttered for 101 years after it was deemed a fire hazard in 1914. A $4.5-million renovation project saw the opera house reopen in 2015.

Williams intends to use her experience to bring new ideas to the Delphi Opera House. She's known for organizing Mardi Gras blowout events.

"If I can bring Mardi Gras to the streets of Indy, we can do that here," she said.

The move has brought Williams' career full circle in a way.

Growing up, she hoped her musical talents would get her out of Kokomo.

A talented cellist, Williams began playing with the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra at age 13, but she wanted more out of life.

She went to Indiana University, where she studied under famous jazz composer David Baker. It was at IU where Williams switched from playing classical music to jazz.

One thing consistently led to another — Williams is always juggling at least a couple projects — but her career eventually led her back home.

"The very thing that got me out of here brought me back," Williams said.

She and her husband moved back to Kokomo in 2019.

Williams is also involved in the local arts scene as a board member of the Kokomo Art Association and a council member on the Kokomo Onward Arts Committee for Kokomo Downtown Initiatives.

The first event at the opera house with Williams at the helm features another Kokomo native in John Branyan, who will host a comedy hour at 8 p.m. Aug. 28.

Folk artist Ben Bedford kicks off the fall concert series at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11.

For more information, visit www.delphioperahouse.org.

