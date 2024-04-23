Kohr Explores: Winterhawks prepare for WHL Western Conference Finals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Winterhawks are looking to make history as the puck drops for game one of the WHL Conference Finals this Friday.

The Hawks are about to make the road trip to Prince George, British Columbia after sweeping their way through the first two rounds of the postseason. The first two games are in Prince George before the series shifts back to Portland for games three and four next Monday, Wednesday. If necessary, game five would be in Portland next Thursday, and games six and seven would be back in Prince George.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the Rose Quarter to see how the team has been preparing for the championship series.

Watch the full video in the player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.