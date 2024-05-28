Kohr Explores: Portland Pickles take on the Gherkins Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Pickles are taking to the field today ahead of their season opener.

On Tuesday, the Pickles will be taking on the Gherkins ahead of Friday’s regular season opener against Ridgefield.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited Walker Stadium to get a look ahead to tonight’s game.

Watch the full video in the player above.

