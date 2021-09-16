Kohli to step down as India's T20 captain after World Cup

The Associated Press
Virat Kohli will step down from his role as the captain of India's Twenty20 team after this year's World Cup.

Kohli said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday he wanted to “give myself space” to keep on leading India's test and ODI teams.

The 32-year-old Kohli said he will still be available for the T20 team as a batsman.

The T20 World Cup takes place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman starting next month.

