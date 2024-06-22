Kohli bowled by Tanzim for 37
Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowls India's Virat Kohli for 37 in the T20 Men's World Cup.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
College athletics has always been about the money. But with corporate logos on fields and jerseys, it's about to get a whole lot more obvious.
Nathan’s is really going to ban 16-time champion Joey Chestnut over a simple sponsorship conflict? That's just un-American.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde dive deep on what you need to know regarding the House v. NCAA case settlement, and how it will impact the future of college football.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk about the future of the SEC, UNC and NC State being forced to play smaller in state opponents and a woman in Nebraska who returned from the dead.
Beck and Ewers will square off in Week 8 when Georgia visits Texas.
The Lions legend said the issue was unexpected.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
We continue our summer 'Flip The Script' series by looking at who could be this year's Houston Texans. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to look back at what made CJ Stroud, Nico Collins and Tank Dell so special in 2023 and allowed them to catapult from worst to first. The two look at the last place teams from last year and try to identify which can go worst to first and potentially provide a league winning fantasy combo at QB and WR.
Olympic swimming will move back to the second week of competition to accommodate the change in venue to SoFi Stadium.
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The Kings' new logo is heavily inspired by the '90s look sported by Gretzky in his peak, but features the 1967 crown and other slight updates.
Chase Briscoe has been mentioned as the leading candidate for the No. 19 car in 2025.