Kofi Cockburn withdraws from the NBA draft — but his return to Illinois isn’t guaranteed

All-America center Kofi Cockburn has withdrawn his name from the July 29 NBA draft — but his return to Illinois for his junior season isn’t a done deal.

In an interview with ESPN, Cockburn confirmed a report Tuesday by Andrew Slater of Pro Insight that Cockburn is out of the draft but remains in the NCAA transfer portal, which allows him to talk to other schools or return to Illinois.

“I’m pretty much open,” he told ESPN. “There’s a possibility I return to Illinois and a possibility I don’t. I want to make a quick decision as soon as possible. I don’t want to go back and forth.”

One potential suitor is Kentucky, which Cockburn called “a serious option.” Former Illinois assistant coaches Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman joined John Calipari’s staff in May, and Antigua in particular was instrumental in recruiting Cockburn to Champaign.

“He’s the reason I went to Illinois,” Cockburn told ESPN. “Antigua is my guy. I’m going to consider them, but there (are) a lot of schools. I wasn’t really focused on that while I was in the NBA draft. Now I can take my time and evaluate it better.”

Cockburn initially announced April 18 that he was entering the draft. Players had until Wednesday to withdraw their names and retain college eligibility as long as they hired an NCAA-approved agent or didn’t hire one at all.

Cockburn appeared to confirm reports in late May and early June that he had decided to stay in the draft and forgo his remaining eligibility. But the NCAA’s approval last week of college athletes receiving compensation for their name, image and likeness rights was said to have Cockburn reconsidering, and multiple reports late last week said he had entered his name into the transfer portal.

He also declared for the draft and then withdrew in 2020 after his freshman season. As a sophomore, he helped lead the Illini to a 24-7 record, the Big Ten Tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season.

The 7-footer from Jamaica was a consensus second-team All-America selection and a first-team All-Big Ten pick after averaging 17.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots and shooting 65.4% from the field.

More of a throwback big man who plays almost strictly in the paint, Cockburn was not projected to be drafted according to nbadraft.net and tankathon.com, while nbadraftroom.com had him going at No. 60 — the last pick in the second round.

“I think I’m ready for the next level, but I wasn’t happy with the input I was getting from NBA teams,” Cockburn told ESPN. “I didn’t want to settle. I’m going to return for another year, raise my game and improve my draft stock.”

If he transfers, his departure leaves a large hole in the Illinois frontcourt, especially with Giorgi Bezhanishvili forgoing his senior season to pursue professional opportunities. The Illini added Florida transfer Omar Payne in April and return sophomores Coleman Hawkins, Brandon Lieb and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, though only Hawkins saw meaningful playing time last season.