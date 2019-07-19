Koepka: Pretty good reason I didn't respond to Tiger

Tiger Woods is going to need to get a new number for Brooks Koepka if the two are to discuss Presidents Cup strategy.

Woods said prior to the start of The Open that he had tried to reach out to Koepka for a practice round at Royal Portrush, as Koepka’s caddie, Ricky Elliott, grew up playing the layout.

Full-field scores from the 148th Open Championship

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Full coverage of the 148th Open Championship

Woods said he never received a response. Turns out it wasn’t because Koepka was trying to keep his secret weapon to himself.

When asked on Friday about the supposed snub, Koepka replied: “If I changed my phone number, how is he going to text me?”

Woods, this year's Presidents Cup captain, could have used the proper digits and a little extra course advice. While Koepka is in contention for a fifth major victory in his last 10 starts, Woods, who won this year’s Masters, missed his second cut in the last three contested.

Koepka shot 2-under 69 in the second round and was three shots off the lead upon the conclusion of his play.