Koepka back in Saudi International mix after best score since July

Brentley Romine

Brooks Koepka's best competitive round since July has him back in the mix at the Saudi International.

Koepka fired a 5-under 65 Saturday at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to climb into a tie for sixth at 6 under, six shots back of leader Graeme McDowell. He birdied six of his first 12 holes and capped his round with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole, the same hole that he bogeyed in Round 2.

He also switched to a Callaway Mavrik driver on Saturday, based on images taken by Getty Images, after previously using a TaylorMade M5.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The 65 was Koepka's best score since shooting the same number in the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational more than six months ago.

Full-field scores from the Saudi International

Koepka missed nearly three months of action, including the Presidents Cup, after withdrawing from the CJ Cup, where he re-tore the patella tendon in his left knee. He returned two weeks ago in Abu Dhabi but tied for 34th despite opening in 66.

The world No. 1 is also in danger of losing his grip on that top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. If Koepka finishes fourth or worse, Jon Rahm can ascend to No. 1 with a win at the Phoenix Open. Rahm is T-12 after 36 holes at TPC Scottsdale.

What to Read Next