Koenigs drives Rebels to a win in game one of a sweep of MC
May 10—The Southland softball team beat Mabel-Canton by scores of 2-1 and 12-2 in Rose Creek Friday.
Kiley Koenigs had the game-winning RBI for Southland (12-1 overall) in the opener.
Southland 2, MC 1
Southland pitching: Weis (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 6 BB, 1 ER
Southland hitting: Kiefer, 2-for-3, 2 R; Koenigs, 2-for-3, RBI; Sorenson, 1-for-3,; Riana Ulven, 1-for-3; Sorgatz, 1-for-3 Southland 12, MC 2
Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 R, 1 ER
Southland hitting: Shannon Kiefer, 2-for-4, double, R; Clara Timm, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs, R; Jaida Sorenson, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Kiley Koenigs, 2-for-4, 2 R; Abby Sorgatz, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Grace Kresbach, 1-for-2, R, BB; Haylee Lowe, 1-for-4, RBI