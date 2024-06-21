Koeman slams decision to rule out Simons goal against France

Ronald Koeman hit out at the decision to disallow Xavi Simons’ goal in the 0-0 draw with France at Euro 2024.

Simons put the Netherlands ahead in the second half, only for the goal to be disallowed following a lengthy VAR check because Denzel Dumfries was deemed to be influencing the goalkeeper from an offside position.

But Koeman was left frustrated with the decision, and said: “I think the position of Dumfries is offside, that’s true. But he isn’t disturbing the goalkeeper, and when that doesn’t happen, it’s a legal goal in my opinion.

“And you need five minutes to check it because it’s do difficult? I don’t understand this. In my opinion, once again, he is not disturbing the goalkeeper.

“I asked the referee and he said he was offside but I saw the clip and after that I have my opinion.”

Kylian Mbappe was absent for France during the draw after breaking his nose against Austria in their opening game, and Koeman admits it was a different challenge facing a French team without him.

“It’s always different. It’s different for us, it’s different for the French national team, because we are talking about one of the best players in Europe, in the world maybe, and of course that is different.”

