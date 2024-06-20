Koeman says Mbappé's availability makes little difference to Dutch

France's Kylian Mbappe adjusts his mask during a training session ahead of Friday's UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between the Netherlands and France. Jan Woitas/dpa

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said "not everything depends" on whether Kylian Mbappé plays in the Euro 2024 group clash with favourites France on Friday.

The striker is set to wear a mask if he starts the Group D game in Leipzig after breaking his nose in the opening 1-0 win over Austria.

Koeman knows there is little he can do to stop the 25-year-old if the new Real Madrid signing plays so his tactics do not need to change.

"Of course we know that he can decide a game on his own, he also had a big influence in the last two games," added the coach, referring to the four goals he scored against the Dutch in Euro qualifiers.

Koeman's team won 2-1 against Poland in their first group game.

"The three points against Poland give us peace of mind," said Koeman.

"When we have the ball, we have to handle it well. We have to be patient and we have to defend well."