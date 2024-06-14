Koeman hits out at Barcelona – ‘Didn’t receive the same support from the president as Xavi’

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has lashed out at FC Barcelona, claiming that he did not receive the same support from Joan Laporta as Xavi did.

Koeman was handed the reins of the Barça first team in 2020, as he replaced Quique Setien as manager.

However, the change in presidency in 2021 brought about some problems for the club legend as Laporta did not show a lot of faith in him.

Eventually, a couple of months into the 2021/22 campaign, Koeman was sacked by Laporta and replaced by Xavi.

“Yes, I have already said that. I didn’t receive the same support from the president as Xavi did. At that time I was sacked and I think we were nine points behind Madrid. And now they were ten points behind,” he said, as quoted by SPORT.

“To be successful you have to have the support of the president,” he added.

Koeman then went on to admit that coaching Barcelona was the hardest job in his career, but believes that fans will remember him for his contributions as a player.

“Barça fans remember me and will remember me as the man who scored the goal that won the club its first European Cup,” he remarked.

“I simply didn’t receive the support of the president,” he added again.

Koeman aimed a dig at Laporta again. (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Koeman also took a shot at Barcelona for spending the amount of money and salary on Robert Lewandowski when he was 35 years old, saying:

“I think he came for a large sum of money, and if you have financial problems, you have to carefully analyze the type of players you sign. Perhaps it would be better to sign players who have a greater future.

“In my opinion, it is rare for a player to receive his best salary at the age of 35, while the best period for a football player is between 26 and 32 years. It is strange for the club to spend money on veteran players if they do not have the money.”

However, he did add that he still sees Koeman as an important player for the club and the Poland national team, saying:

“All players have complicated moments, I think he is still a great player, a leader in the dressing room, according to what they tell me in Barcelona.

“When you don’t play well you are easily criticised, but he is still important for Barça and his national team.”

Amid some rumours about Frenkie de Jong’s future at Barcelona, Koeman made it clear that he would never consider selling the midfielder, while also shedding light on his fitness situation, saying:

“I have spoken regularly with him about many things and I think he is happy at Barcelona and he doesn’t want to leave.

“Injuries have affected his level in the last few months, that’s for sure, I think he wasn’t at 100 per cent to play against PSG and Real Madrid in the last games of the season, but he needs time to be at his best.”