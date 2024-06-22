Kodi Bennett does it again, wins sixth Okie Noodling title

Jun. 22—They should probably erect a statue of Kodi (Morrison) Bennett to display each year at the Okie Noodling Festival in Pauls Valley.

Bennett — a former Byng High School assistant softball coach and East Central University women's basketball player — won the Top Female Award for an incredible sixth time at this year's big event, held last weekend in Pauls Valley. It was the 24th installment of what many consider the premiere noodling tournament in the world.

And for a fleeting moment, Bennett debated on whether or not to enter her winning catfish, which tipped the scales at 53.60 pounds. By her standard, that big cat is more like a minnow.

"I thought I really wasn't going to place with my fish this year," Bennett told The Ada News. "I usually don't like to weigh in unless my fish weighs at least 60 pounds."

Bennett has caught some monster catfish en route to winning the Okie Noodling Tournament in the past. Her biggest catch was "around 65 pounds" but she's had several that weighed right around the 60-pound mark.

Fortunately, she decided to go ahead and enter her 53-pounder and it was plenty good enough for her sixth championship. Kelli Blue of Morrison, Colorado, was a distant runner-up in the Female Division with a fish that weighed 40.72 pounds.

"I'm glad I did. I weighed it in because I figured I might as well give it a try and you never know with this tournament," Bennett said. "We just couldn't run into another fish to upgrade mine. Sometimes one fish you think won't win, will and one fish you think you have in the bag, winds up not winning."

This year's winning lunker was one of her easiest catches during her six-year title reign. She and her husband Levi — who swept the male division by winning the overall Big Fish award and the top Scuba Division catch with a giant 74.29-pound catfish — ventured to Lake Eufaula to hunt for their Okie Noodling Tournament entries.

The Coalgate couple decided to check near a boat ramp they usually don't even bother with during their hunting expedition.

"The hunt led us to a boat ramp we really don't normally check. We decided to check it since we were cruising by it," Kodi explained.

Kodi eased into the water — about four to five feet deep — near the ramp and immediately felt her catfish. It was over for the big minnow in mere minutes.

"As soon as I got my feet in there the fish wanted to play," she said. "So, I kicked the fish up to my hands and got ahold of it. It was all over after that."

The fish quickly tapped out.

"Mine wasn't too exciting because the fish did pretty much what I needed it to do," she said.

Levi, on the other hand, had to earn every bit of his first-place winnings. He hauled in his giant fish in about 12 feet of water.

"He said he went in feet first and he felt the fish filling up the hole as soon as he slid in. His fish was mean," Kodi said.

Levi's fish began biting his legs before he finally got a grip on it with one hand.

"It tried to roll his wrist over to break loose. But he finally got his other hand on it and got the fish under control to bring him up to the surface."

Kodi immediately knew her husband's big catch was going to be hard to beat in the tournament.

"As soon as he broke the surface, I knew he had a big one by the look on his face," she said.

"It was hands down, the meanest flatty I've ever caught — a big ol' male fish," Levi said via social media.

Levi — who operates Bennett's Fishing Guide Service — has much more work to do to keep up with Kodi. It's the first time the talented fisherman has won the Okie Noodling Tournament.

Dennis Williams of Newalla placed second with a 69.27-pound catfish. River Williams, a 15-year-old from Shawnee, won the Natural Division with a catfish weighing 70 pounds.

Kodi played two seasons for the University of Oklahoma women's basketball team before moving to East Central.