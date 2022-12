Kodai Senga, one of Cubs' offseason pitching targets, joining Mets

Kodai Senga agrees to deal with Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kodai Senga, the star Japanese right-hander and one of the Cubs' free agent pitching targets this winter, is headed to the Big Apple.

Senga has agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal with the Mets, SNY’s Andy Martino reported. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Senga has an opt out after the third year of the deal.

Senga, one of the most intriguing starters on the market this winter, drew interest from the Cubs and others after hitting MLB free agency last month following a decorated career in Japan's NPB.

The Cubs agreed to a four-year deal with Jameson Taillon this week, and while they're still active in the starting pitching market, it appeared that would be their most significant free agent rotation addition this offseason.

Senga is the Mets' latest free agent splash. They've signed Justin Verlander and former Cubs pitchers David Robertson and José Quintana, in addition to re-signing Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year contract.

