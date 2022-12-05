Kodai Senga free agency buzz: Mets, Angels, pair of AL East teams among those showing interest

March 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Japan pitcher Kodai Senga (41) throws in the eighth inning against USA during the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the latest buzz and rumors surrounding Mets target Kodai Senga's free agency...

Dec. 5, 5:35 p.m.

The Mets have showed "continued interest" in adding Senga, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, but they're certainly not the only team in the mix.



Morosi reported earlier in the day that the Angels, Red Sox, and Blue Jays also have interest in signing the right-hander.

The Mets mad a big splash by signing Justin Verlander earlier on Monday, but adding another rotation piece like Senga sounds like it's still on the table.

Nov. 23, 4:48 p.m.

The Rangers are a sleeper team to watch for Senga, SNY's Andy Martino reported on Wednesday.



Martino reported on Tuesday that both Senga and Jacob deGrom landing with the Mets was possible.

The Yanks also checked in on Senga, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, but Martino doesn't think Senga or deGrom will ultimately wind up in the Bronx.

"I don't think the Yankees are signing deGrom or Senga -- that's the feeling I have from reporting," Martino said on Tuesday on Baseball Night in New York on SNY. "I think the Mets could end up with them both."

While deGrom could be seeking a deal that pays him $45 million per season, the estimates from some experts on Senga's contract have pegged him around $15 million per season.



Nov. 21, 1:24 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox and Yankees have "made contact" with Senga's representatives, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Other teams that have been connected to Senga include the Mets and San Diego Padres.

Nov. 17, 9:55 p.m.

The Mets had their meeting with Senga recently and it went well, according to The Athletic.

SNY's Andy Martino reported earlier this week that the Mets were pursuing Senga.

Nov. 15, 10:35 a.m.

The Mets are "forging ahead with a pursuit" of Senga, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

Senga, 29, is in the United States meeting with interested teams and will soon meet with the Mets.



Martino notes that Mets GM Billy Eppler has extensive experience scouting in Japan, going back to his time with the Yankees. Martino adds that as the GM who signed Shohei Ohtani in Los Angeles, Eppler carries extra name recognition in that baseball community.



In 11 seasons in NPB in Japan, Senga has a 2.59 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 1,252 strikeouts in 1,089 innings pitched. He had a 1.89 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 159 strikeouts in 148 innings in 2022.