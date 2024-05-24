Koby Altman has to share blame for Cavaliers' failures | Jeff Schudel

May 23—J.B. Bickerstaff was unable to succeed in the playoffs with the team Koby Altman built for him, so Altman on May 23 fired Bickerstaff as Cavaliers head coach.

Altman deserves at least some of the blame for the Cavaliers' shortcomings. but he is Cavaliers president of basketball operations. The only person in the organization with more authority when it comes to basketball decisions is team owner Dan Gilbert.

Altman has drafted and acquired players with immense individual talent, but that doesn't necessarily mean they blend together well, which is the essence of team success. It's like using expensive spices in a recipe; if they aren't the proper spices for the sauce, the sauce isn't going to be delectable no matter how much the spices cost, or at what lengths the chef went to acquire them.

The Cavs were eliminated by the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs last year and by the Celtics in the conference semifinals this year — each time in five games. Both opponents exposed how All-Star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell were a poor fit when on the court together. They had their moments as a pair in the regular season, but when the playoffs come around, foes have more time to prepare defensively.

The situation was compounded when a calf injury prevented Mitchell from playing in Games 4 and 5 against the Celtics. Garland was in a position to take over as leader and failed. Garland at 24 years is young compared to a mountain or a California Redwood, but the fifth overall pick of the 2019 draft just completed his fifth NBA season. The youth excuse doesn't work anymore.

"J.B. is a well-respected NBA coach and an incredible human being," Altman said in a statement. "Over the past four years, he helped establish a culture that progressively drove players to become the best versions of themselves.

"Decisions like these are never easy, particularly when you look back at where this franchise rebuild started under his leadership. The NBA is a unique business that sometimes requires aggressive risk-taking to move a franchise forward and ultimately compete for championships."

Max Strus and Georges Niang, the two players acquired by Altman for their outside shooting after the Cavs were eliminated by the Knicks, improved the team only marginally, if at all.

Bickerstaff was 170-159 in the regular season since taking over from John Beilein during the All-Star break in 2020, but just 6-11 in the postseason. The postseason mark does not include 2022, when the Cavs were beaten by the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawk in the play-in tournament.

Bickerstaff skeptics criticized him for not making in-game adjustments. In the Knicks series especially, most observers concluded he was out-coached by Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. Bickerstaff is not without fault in this franchise-shifting decision.

Altman and general manager Mike Gansey can now officially begin their search to replace Bickerstaff, although they doubtless began the process days ago. Altman didn't just roll out of bed on May 23 and decided to fire Bickerstaff that morning.

Altman has more on his plate than hiring a coach. Mitchell will be in the final year of his contract in 2024-25, He has an option for 2025-26, but if he does not sign a four-year, $208 million max extension — that works out to $1 million a week for four years — Altman might have no choice but to trade him. He would have difficulty recouping similar value to what he gave up for Mitchell in a September 2022 trade with the Jazz — first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029, first-round swaps in 2026 and 2028, guard Collin Sexton and forward Lauri Markkanen.

If Mitchell does sign the extension and Altman trades Garland, Altman would be admitting the Mitchell-Garland combo did not work. The same would be true if Jarrett Allen is traded. Allen missed the last eight playoff games with a rib injury. If Allen is traded, it would be Altman admitting Allen and Evan Mobley are too similar. Neither player is nasty enough to be dominant in the playoffs.

Bickerstaff, 45, preached defense during his time with the Cavs. Altman is expected to seek an offensive-minded coach. Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn and Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego might be on Altman's short list.

The firing was no surprise. But Bickerstaff sounded confident he would be spared when asked about his future in his post-game news conference after losing Game 5 to the Celtics.

I think we've continued to build this thing the right way," Bickerstaff told reporters. "Every single year, we've improved — play-in, playoffs, win a round. Players have gotten better. Guys have had great years. This is definitely a place I want to be. I'll keep showing up until they tell me not to."

Well, now they've told him not to show up. But maybe Dan Gilbert should be saying the same thing to Altman.