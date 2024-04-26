Kobie Turner already stepping up as a leader after Jared Verse selection

With Aaron Donald retired, there’s not only a void on the Rams’ defensive line, but also in the locker room. Los Angeles could use a new leadership presence in the D-line room and there doesn’t seem to be any question about who will step up.

Kobie Turner is only entering his second season in the NFL but he’s already showing leadership qualities of a five-year veteran. After the Rams selected Jared Verse at No. 19 overall in the first round on Thursday night, the first player to reach out to him was Turner.

He offered to help Verse in any way he can, which the rookie says he’s going to take Turner up on.

“He’s gonna regret that,” Verse said.

The Rams obviously try to find the best football players they can in the draft each year, but they’re also big on character and culture. Turner absolutely checks both of those boxes, and it seems Verse is cut from the right cloth, too.

With a young nucleus of Verse, Turner and Byron Young, the Rams are in excellent shape along the defensive line for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire