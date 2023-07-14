Kobie Turner agrees to deal with Rams, leaving only 1 rookie unsigned

And then there was one.

On Friday, Universal Sports Management announced that rookie Kobie Turner has agreed to terms on his contract with the Rams. It will be a standard four-year deal, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season.

That leaves Byron Young as the only rookie still not under contract with the Rams; he was the team’s second pick in the draft this year, going 77th overall out of Tennessee. Turner was their third pick, also going in the third round like Young, but 12 picks later (89th overall).

Turner was a productive player at Wake Forest and was viewed as one of the more underrated players in the 2023 class. He had 10 tackles for a loss and two sacks in his lone season at Wake Forest in 2022.

Congrats to @TurnerKobie on agreeing to terms with the @RamsNFL — UniversalSportsMgmt (@UniSportsMgmt) July 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire