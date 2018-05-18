Kobe suggests a way for Tatum to get even better

Jayson Tatum has drawn plenty of comparisons to Celtics legend Paul Pierce - even from Pierce himself - and now one of Pierce's fellow recently retired rivals has taken a particular interest in Tatum's game.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant broke down Tatum's game - and suggested an area where the 20-year-old Celtics rookie could improve - as part of Bryant's show "Details" available online on ESPN+

Bryant focused on a play in the Celtics' Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 victory over the Cavaliers where Larry Nance Jr. was defending Tatum. Bryant suggested that Tatum could take advantage of Nance playing in the paint to keep him from driving to the basket for a catch-and-shoot opportunity off the screen. He advises Tatum to use former Pistons and UConn star Rip Hamilton as an example.

Tatum responded with a one-word tweet:

Speaking as Tatum, who has already set a Celtics rookie record by scoring 20-plus points in five consecutive playoff games, Bryant imagines the rookie saying: "If I could figure out how to do that with my game, it'll take my game to another level, it'll make us a better team, and the sky's the limit."

A Laker legend helping a young Celtic get better?

Um, thanks, Kobe?

