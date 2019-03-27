Kobe Bryant ranks the top three basketball players of all time

While playing Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on The Late Late Show with James Corden, future NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant was asked to weigh in on one of the hottest debates among NBA fans: Where do he, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James rank among all-time NBA greats. It was either that, or take a bite of cow tongue. At first, Kobe was hesitant.

“You know what I'm going to answer, but I'm not going to answer it, ‘cause everybody is gonna sit there and debate about it,” Kobe said. “So I'm just going to take a bite of this.”

Jordan shared his thoughts on the matter a couple years ago, saying Kobe was better than LeBron, while Lebron recently declared himself the greatest of all time citing his win over the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals as evidence. And Kobe, with a little prodding from Corden, decided he wanted nothing to do with the cow, and named himself the G.O.A.T.

“Okay fine,” Kobe said. “I’m the best, Michael is second best, LeBron is third best.”

Then Kobe heard a familiar sound from the audience: Chants of “MVP!”