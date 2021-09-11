Kobe Hudson is starting for Auburn football on his birthday

In this article:

Kobe Hudson is a starter for the Auburn Tigers Saturday against Alabama State.

Hudson was a big part of the competition at wide receiver throughout fall Auburn’s camp.

Ja’Varrius Johnson will miss Saturday’s game and Hudson will be filling that role to be one of quarterback Bo Nix’s main targets at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Also, it is Hudson’s birthday.

Help us wish a happy birthday to Kobe Hudson! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2XYgCnI918 — Auburn FB Recruiting (@AuburnMade) September 11, 2021

List

Auburn Wire Roundtable: Talking about week 2 vs Alabama State

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.