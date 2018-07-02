Kobe and current Lakers youngsters welcome LeBron to the family

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea

LeBron James is joining one of the most storied franchises in the world.

After 15 seasons in the Eastern Conference, the four-time MVP and three-time champ has agreed to join the Lakers on a four-year deal worth $154 million.

Shortly after the news broke, Kobe Bryant, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma sent out tweets welcoming LeBron to LA.

Warriors second-year center Jordan Bell, who grew up in Los Angeles, also chimed in.

Former Laker and Warriors Nick Young had one word to say about the news.


