Kobe and current Lakers youngsters welcome LeBron to the family

LeBron James is joining one of the most storied franchises in the world.

After 15 seasons in the Eastern Conference, the four-time MVP and three-time champ has agreed to join the Lakers on a four-year deal worth $154 million.

Shortly after the news broke, Kobe Bryant, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma sent out tweets welcoming LeBron to LA.

Y'all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world... #TheKingIsHere 👑 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) July 2, 2018

Warriors second-year center Jordan Bell, who grew up in Los Angeles, also chimed in.

It's gone take a while for all the Kobe/Laker fans to have to start cheering for Lebron 😂😂😂 @THATBOIJB said he ain't doing it he a Warrior fan now — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) July 2, 2018

Former Laker and Warriors Nick Young had one word to say about the news.

Damn 👀 — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) July 2, 2018



