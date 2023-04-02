Kobe Bufkin makes NBA Draft decision

It may have been a telling sign when Hunter Dickinson shockingly entered the transfer portal on Friday, but the Wolverines lost another star on Sunday afternoon.

Sophomore Kobe Bufkin announced he would forgo his remaining eligibility at Michigan and declare for the NBA Draft.

Bufkin had a solid year for Michigan averaging 14 points per game and become a solid go-to scorer for the maize and blue down the stretch of the season.

The maize and blue already lost freshman Jett Howard, who entered the draft, and now the loss of both Dickinson and Bufkin, Michigan will be without a significant chunk of its offense for next session.

🚨 Roster News 🚨 G Kobe Bufkin has elected to forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2023 NBA Draft.#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/Iayy9tghyl — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 2, 2023

Michigan has added Alabama transfer Nimari Burnett who started his career at Texas Tech. Even after adding the former top-40 prospect, Juwan Howard has a ton of work ahead of him to field a competitive team come next season.

The Wolverines are also actively looking in the transfer portal and hoping to get Jaelin Llewelyn and Joey Baker back next season.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire