It was Kobe Bryant's night, but it wasn't a Laker who played like Kobe

LOS ANGELES -- They showed up in the Staples Center, or watched on national television, to honor Kobe Bryant. The game Friday night was almost secondary. In fact, it was all about Kobe Bryant.

Except to the Portland Trail Blazers, who marched into downtown LA and stole a 127-119 win over the Lakers.

Suddenly hot Portland won its third straight game and fourth in its last five:

And once again, it was Damian Lillard doing the heavy lifting.

Lillard was already off to a big start in this game but in the third quarter, he felt he was fouled -- but nothing was called. He went ballistic on referee Matt Boland, He said later he wanted a technical foul but Boland waited for the Lakers to get off a three-point shot (which missed) before assessing it.

That really irritated Lillard.

"He waited and gave them a chance to score," Lillard said. "You call it when it happens or you don't call it at all."

But that pushed Lillard's hot button and he went on one of those rampages we've seen very often recently.

He threw down a ferocious dunk, knocked down a 30-foot pullup jumper, a 27-footer for a three, a free throw, fed Hassan Whiteside for a dunk, hit a 29-foot three, tipped in a miss, before finally missing a 20-footer.

But then he knocked down another three from 31 feet and fed Caleb Swanigan for a layup.

In the third quarter, he made six of his seven shots from distance, eight of 11 overall, scored 23 points and had three assists.

It was the very definition of taking over a game.

He finished the night with 48 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds, sinking 17 of 30 shots. In the same game as LeBron James, he was the best player on the floor.

James scored 22 while Anthony Davis carried Los Angeles with 37 points.

But one of the key Portland players all night scored only two points. And that was Trevor Ariza, who had five steals, three assists, no turnovers and solid defense on James in 39:04.

"Scoring isn't the only way to impact a game," Ariza said. "We have unbelievable scorers on this team. For me, I learned early that in order to help your team win, you have to do other things. For me tonight, I had a huge matchup. I had to focus as much as I can and lock in as much as possible."

Ariza's contributions have not gone unnoticed by his teammates.

"Huge impact," Lillard said. "At both ends of the floor. The understanding, the experience, defense, the activity, the veteran energy in the locker room has just been great."

Whiteside, who missed just one of his 14 shots, had 12 rebounds, five blocks and scored 30 points, even added a fallaway, Kobe-esque jumper from the baseline with 52.3 seconds left to put the game away. And he mentioned Ariza immediately.

"Adding Trevor increased our defense, exponentially," Whiteside said.

And this was a difficult night for Ariza, who won a championship with Bryant for the Lakers and was very close to him. Post-game Friday was the first time he has talked with the media about that relationship.

And all the pre-game festivities made it a difficult night.

"It was very tough," Ariza said. "Very, very, very hard. We spent a lot of time together. Talked a lot, even after we weren't teammates. And he was like a brother to me. Just like a big brother."

The Blazers came into this game as 12-point underdogs and this was a game that seemed the Lakers' destiny to win. The best tribute to Bryant, one of the game's great winners, would have been a win over a team that brought a 21-27 record into the game, right? But Portland just didn't let that happen.

And with all due respect, if anyone played like Kobe Bryant Friday night, he wasn't wearing a Laker uniform.

He was that man on the other side named Damian Lillard.

It was Kobe Bryant's night, but it wasn't a Laker who played like Kobe originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest