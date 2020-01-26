Kobe Bryant's last tweet before he died was congratulating LeBron James on surpassing him on the NBA all-time scoring list

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kobe Bryant's last tweet before his death on Sunday was a powerful tribute to another NBA player.

The night before Bryant died at age 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, LeBron James passed him on the NBA's all-time scoring list while playing small forward for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bryant congratulated James, writing: "Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother." He added a muscle emoji and the hashtag #33644, the number of points James had scored to become the third-highest scorer in NBA history.

Previously, Bryant held that spot behind Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone. With 7:22 left in the fourth quarter, James scored his 18th point of the night and 33,644th of his career, surpassing Bryant.

Numerous outlets, including TMZ and ABC 7, reported that Bryant was one of nine people who died in the crash of what was believed to be Bryant's private helicopter. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that there were no survivors.

Story continues

Bryant, a legendary NBA player considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, was often referred to by his self-given nickname "The Black Mamba" and was among the highest-paid NBA players. He retired in 2016 after spending the entirety of his 20-season career with the Lakers.

Read the original article on Business Insider