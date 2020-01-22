Kobe Bryant: There are women who could play in NBA right now

Kobe Bryant admitted to having sex with a woman who, per Bryant’s own later statement, didn’t view the encounter as consensual.

Ever since, Bryant has tried to repair his image.

Part of that is visibly championing women’s basketball. In attendance and commercials, Bryant has lent his considerable star power to both the WNBA and women’s college basketball.

He was asked: Could a woman ever play in the NBA?

Bryant, via Calum Trenaman of CNN:

“I think there are a couple of players who could play in the NBA right now honestly. “There’s a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it.”

“Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Della Donne. There’s a lot of great players out there so they could certainly keep up with them,” he said.

This is inaccurate, and I bet Bryant knows it’s inaccurate. No WNBA player has the size and athleticism to compete in the NBA.

Bryant’s attempt at flattery is actually disrespectful to Taurasi, Moore and Della Donne. They are great players. Instead of leaving it at that, the conversation shifts to a comparison to the NBA, where those three just can’t hold up.

But Bryant gets to show how woke he is by saying women can do anything.