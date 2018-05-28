Kobe Bryant weighs in on Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate after Game 7

Kobe Bryant decided to weigh in on the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate after James reached his eighth-straight NBA Finals on Sunday night. (Getty Images)

LeBron James was one assist shy of a triple-double on Sunday night, dropping 35 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and reach his eighth consecutive NBA Finals.

Naturally, this sparked up the never-ending debate as to whether James is better than Michael Jordan.

It’s a debate is as old as time — well, since James was drafted into the league, at least. And there will likely never be a true answer to determine who the best basketball player of all time is.

Sure, James has been to eight straight NBA Finals and has won three championships with two different teams. Michael Jordan has won six NBA Championships with just the Chicago Bulls — including three consecutive.

While basketball fans, analysts and seemingly everyone in the basketball world will keep on debating the endless question, Kobe Bryant — who arguably is No. 3 on the list of greatest basketball players of all time — decided to weigh in.

We can enjoy one without tearing down one. I love what he's doing. Don't debate what can't be definitively won by anyone #enjoymy5 #enjoymj6 #enjoylbjquest — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 28, 2018





“We can enjoy one without tearing down one,” Bryant tweeted after Game 7 on Sunday night. “I love what he’s doing. Don’t debate what can’t be definitively won by anyone.”

Bryant — who won five NBA Championships over two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers — has a point. It’s pretty hard to compare two different players from two different decades in two completely different NBA’s. Why waste time fighting over something that will likely never be solved?

Although, if James keeps playing the way he has this postseason and keeps reaching the Finals year after year, who knows? Maybe by the time he retires he’ll be able to settle the debate once and for all.

