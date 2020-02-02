Kobe Bryant tributes pour in at Super Bowl LIV one week after his death
The tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash have been felt throughout the sports world, so it was only natural they managed to reach its biggest stage.
A full week removed from the crash, tributes to Bryant showed up in full force at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. It started with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman showing up to the game in an old Bryant All-Star jersey.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Cameron Erving made a similar fashion choice.
#MambaMentality@49ers CB Richard Sherman arrives to Super Bowl LIV wearing a Kobe jersey. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vo7pW6aUR7
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020
8 ♾ 24 pic.twitter.com/YK38w9E9sn
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2020
Sherman also recorded a pregame segment reciting a poem called “Dear Football,” which was more than a little similar to Bryant’s Oscar-winning short film “Dear Basketball.”
"Dear Football" featuring @49ers CB @RSherman_25 pic.twitter.com/GLOOFoJzt4
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020
Several players also suited up with cleats dedicated to Bryant’s memory.
Chiefs WR @Demarcus Robinson is repping Kobe Bryant for #SBLIV
💜 2️⃣4️⃣ 💛 pic.twitter.com/YuUTjmUvwn
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 2, 2020
“I’ll do whatever it takes to win. Whether it’s sitting on the bench waiving a towel. Handing out cups of water to my teammates or hitting the game winning shot.” - 🖤 Mamba pic.twitter.com/p1BowN840D
— Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) February 1, 2020
Dante Pettis is rocking these cleats tonight to honor Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/KAqDx6Q7Xb
— Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) February 2, 2020
The official recognition of Bryant’s death came as all the players took the field. They lined up at the 24-yard line’, with a brief moment of silence held while the victims’ names were shown on the big screen.
Teams lined up on the 24-yard line as Kobe Bryant tribute forthcoming... pic.twitter.com/v83Ttu5pn2
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) February 2, 2020
All of that goes to show just how much Bryant’s legacy reached beyond the basketball world. His death has been mourned everywhere, not just in the United States and not just among athletes and sports fans. He was truly a global cultural figure, and the loss of him and eight others still feels surreal.
More from Yahoo Sports