Kobe Bryant was trash talking Luka Doncic in Slovenian

LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant is fluent in English, Italian, and Spanish — he and Pau Gasol used to speak in Spanish on the court so opponents couldn’t understand what they were planning.

And, Kobe speaks some Slovenian. At least enough to trash talk Luka Doncic.

“He was talking Slovenian,” Doncic said after the game. “So I was like ‘Who’s talking my language?’ I looked over and I was truly surprised.”

Was Kobe really trash talking Doncic? That’s what they said on the ESPN broadcast, although we’ll never know for sure what was said. But this is Kobe, so you have to assume trash talk until proven otherwise.

After the game, Doncic — who worked out with Kobe in 2018 — stopped and posed with the Lakers’ legend, and his daughter.







