Kobe Bryant Is Retired, but He's Still Making Great Sneakers

With his high-flying NBA days behind him, Kobe Bryant isn’t exactly the first Nike athlete you’d expect to have a new sneaker dropping this month. But the Swoosh is still cooking up new Kobe sneakers like the Los Angeles Lakers never hung up those “8” and “24” jerseys. And later this week—on August 24 a.k.a. 8/24 a.k.a. Kobe Day, to be precise—Nike will release the basketball legend’s newest signature sneaker: a colorful take on a revamped Nike Kobe A.D. silhouette.

This is just the latest sneaker of the post-retirement Black Mamba era. It’s part of Kobe’s A.D. line, a collection of sneakers that Nike specifically created for the superstar—after he called it quits. Earlier this year, Nike dropped the sleek and shiny Kobe A.D. NXT 360, which was debuted by Demar Derozan of the San Antonio Spurs. Similarity, this A.D. sneaker was also first debuted by Derozan during Nike’s summertime community-focused Drew League. (Because a retired Bryant can’t wear it, Nike often relies on his high-profile fans who just happen to be NBA stars.) This new Kobe sneaker looks much different than the NXT 360 edition, though. The debut colorway mixes subdued shades like grey and navy with much brighter tones of bright red and neon yellow. It comes with a full-length mesh bootie that provides support and stability while on the court. There’s also a Zoom Air Unit for that extra explosive bounce on fast breaks and a specially engineered micro-blade outsole pattern for grippier traction. Even though Kobe might not need all these next-level performance features, pros and casual basketball players can reap the benefits.

Given the career that Kobe had—five championship rings, an MVP trophy, 18 all-star appearances, etc.—it shouldn’t come as a total surprise that Nike is continuing to put out sneakers even after he’s left the sport. And as long as Kobe stays fresh in our minds (and winning an Oscar for a short film entitled “Dear Basketball” will certainly do the trick), you can bet that the Swoosh will keeping making sneakers that bear his name.

$140, available August 24 via Nike.

