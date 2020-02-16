NBA Renames All-Star MVP Award For Late Lakers Star Kobe Bryant

The Most Valuable Player award for the NBA All-Star Game has been permanently named for Kobe Bryant, the basketball legend who died last month in a helicopter crash, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced on Saturday.

“Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game,” Silver said. “He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world.”

The Kobe Bryant MVP Award will be presented on Sunday at the conclusion of the 2020 All-Star Game, which is being held in Chicago. The recipient of the award will be chosen by NBA fans, who account for 25% of the vote, and a media panel, which accounts for 75% of the vote.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced today that the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP Award has been permanently named for the late Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP awards. pic.twitter.com/fJ9RWEwVe9 — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2020

Bryant, his young daughter Gianna and seven other people died when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in hilly terrain near Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26. They will be honored at the All-Star Game this weekend, the NBA said.

Kobe Bryant, pictured here in 2011, won the NBA All-Star Game MVP award four times — in 2002, 2007, 2009 (along with Shaquille O’Neal) and 2011. (Photo: Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Bryant, who played his entire 20-season NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was an 18-time NBA All-Star.

He clinched a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP awards, the NBA said.

